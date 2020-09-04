Health News
September 4, 2020 / 5:25 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Roche receives U.S. emergency approval for coronavirus vs. flu test

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The peak of Mount Pilatus is seen in the background as workers clean the windows of a building of Roche in Rotkreuz May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Drugmaker Roche (ROG.S) on Friday said it had received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a test to quickly detect whether a patient has SARS-CoV-2 or one of two forms of influenza

“With the approaching flu season, this new test is particularly important as SARS-CoV-2 and influenza infections can hardly be differentiated by symptoms alone. Now, with a single test, healthcare professionals can confidently provide the right diagnosis and most effective treatment plan for their patients,” Roche diagnostics head Thomas Schinecker said in a statement.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

