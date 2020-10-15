Roche CEO says 'plenty of room' in ICUs, doubts hospital lockdown

FILE PHOTO: CEO Severin Schwan of Swiss drugmaker Roche attends the company's annual news conference in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - There is “plenty of room” in most intensive care units despite rapidly rising COVID-19 infections globally, Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Thursday, adding a renewed hospital lockdown like early in the pandemic is unlikely in coming months.

“Hospitals are not even close to the capacity limits at this stage,” Schwan told analysts on a call. “Capacity usage is still extremely low, and there is plenty of room in intensive care units. So from all the conversations I have with our customers it’s very difficult to imagine that we will run into a lockdown of the health care system.”

Even so, Roche predicts the virus is endemic, meaning that society will grapple with COVID-19 for years and years to come. “This virus is not going to go away anymore,” Roche diagnostics head Thomas Schinecker said on the same call.