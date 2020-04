FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is pictured on the exterior of an Airbus A350 XWB during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said it was scrapping its targets and had decided against paying its last dividend, taking steps to shore up its finances as airlines around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.