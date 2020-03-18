Rolls-Royce motor cars suspend production in UK over coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The Rolls Royce logo is seen on a car at a Rolls Royce shop at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

LONDON (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce motor cars said it would suspend production at its British plant for two weeks to ensure the health of its employees.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announced today that production at the company’s Goodwood-based manufacturing plant will be suspended from Monday 23 March for two weeks,” the company said.

“In order to further secure the health and welfare of the employees of the company this suspension will be followed by an already-planned two-week Easter maintenance shutdown.”