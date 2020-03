FILE PHOTO: Soldiers erect tents for a ROL 2 class mobile military hospital that will tend to patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania, March 20, 2020. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The Romanian government confirmed on Sunday the first death in the country due to coronavirus.

The deceased was a 67-year-old man who had been suffering from terminal cancer. He was confirmed to be infected with coronavirus on March 18 and was being treated in a hospital in the southern Romanian city of Craiova.

Romania, which has recorded 367 cases of coronavirus to date, declared a state of emergency on March 16.