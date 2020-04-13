Romania economy to show signs of recovery from July-August: Finance Minister

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s economy will show signs of recovery from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in July-August, Finance Minister Florin Citu told news television channel Digi24 on Monday.

The European Union state, which has suffered 6,633 virus infections and 331 deaths, declared a state of emergency on March 16 and enforced a lockdown in late March.

Analysts expect the coronavirus outbreak to push the budget deficit to 7% this year, and see the economy contracting 4.9% but rebounding in 2021, a Reuters poll showed. The centrist minority government will revise its budget this week and unveil new GDP and budget estimates.