(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) said on Tuesday it had increased its revolving credit capacity by $550 million and withdrew its full-year forecast, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it was also planning to reduce spending and operating expenses as a part of the move.