Russia's RDIF agrees to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil

FILE PHOTO: A handout photo shows an employee demonstrating vials with "Gam-COVID-Vac" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), during its production at Binnopharm pharmaceutical company in Zelenograd near Moscow, Russia August 7, 2020. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)/Andrey Rudakov/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Thursday that it had agreed to manufacture Russia’s first registered COVID-19 vaccine “Sputnik-V” in Brazil.

RDIF, which is backing the vaccine’s development, also said it planned to supply up to 100 million doses of the vaccine to Latin America.