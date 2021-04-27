Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Race for a cure

Russia's RDIF rejects Brazilian regulator Anvisa's comments about Sputnik V as 'incorrect'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said comments about the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Brazilian health regulator Anvisa were incorrect and that a decision to delay the vaccine’s approval could be politically motivated.

Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Russian-made vaccine requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave of the virus that is battering Latin America’s largest nation, saying technical staff had highlighted “inherent risks” and “serious” defects.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up