FILE PHOTO: A woman looks out of a window while having a meal inside a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has surged to 658, with new daily cases at a record 163, the government’s official coronavirus website showed on Wednesday.

An earlier report on one of Russia’s coronavirus monitoring websites had said the number of total cases was 516.