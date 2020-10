FILE PHOTO: Passengers use protective face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a bus in Omsk, Russia October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia recorded 15,700 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, as well as a daily record high of 317 deaths from the highly-contagious virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country of about 145 million people has recorded 1,447,335 infections and 24,952 deaths, the authorities said.