A student has his temperature checked on the first day of the new school year, as schools reopen after the summer break and the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 4,995 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing its national tally to 1,009,995, the fourth largest in the world.

Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 114 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 17,528.