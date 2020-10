FILE PHOTO: A person gets out of an ambulance upon the arrival at a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday reported 11,115 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 1,248,619.

Russia’s coronavirus crisis centre said 202 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 21,865.