Russia reports 13,592 new coronavirus cases, 125 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sit in a bus in Moscow, Russia June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 13,592 new coronavirus cases on Monday, almost the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, pushing the national tally to 1,312,310.

Officials also said 125 people had died in the previous 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 22,722.

Russia, which has a total population of around 145 million, has recorded the fourth highest number of infections in the world since the start of the pandemic.