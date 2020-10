Medical specialists wearing protective gear walk past ambulances outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday recorded 14,922 new coronavirus cases, pushing the national tally to 1,384,235.

Officials also said 279 people had died in the previous 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 24,002.