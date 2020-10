Passengers use protective face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a bus in Omsk, Russia October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday recorded 15,099 new coronavirus cases, pushing the national tally to 1,399,334, officials said.

They also said 185 people had died in the previous 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 24,187, and that 1,070,576 people had recovered from the virus.