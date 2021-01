FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist is seen at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia, January 20, 2021. Picture taken January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday reported 20,921 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,668 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,698,273.

Authorities also reported an additional 559 deaths, raising the official total to 68,971.