FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign outside a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 21,127 new coronavirus cases in the preceding 24 hours on Sunday, including 3,069 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,719,400.

Authorities also reported an additional 491 deaths, raising the total count to 69,462.