FILE PHOTO: Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) push a stretcher while transporting a patient to a hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Omsk, Russia October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 22,857 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 3,679 in Moscow, taking the national tally - the world’s fourth highest - to 3,591,066.

Authorities said 471 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing Russia’s official death toll to 66,037.