FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists wearing protective gear attend to a patient in the intensive care unit of the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Vologda, Russia November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 28,284 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 3,050,248 after it crossed the 3 million mark on the previous day.

Russia’s coronavirus crisis center said 552 coronavirus patients had died in the last 24 hours and the overall national coronavirus death toll was at 54,778.