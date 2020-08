FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a protective face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) looks through a bus window in Moscow, Russia June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 4,696 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing its national total to 966,189, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 120 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 16,568.