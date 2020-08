FILE PHOTO: People watch a wolf at the Moscow Zoo on the first day of its reopening after restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were eased, in Moscow, Russia June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 4,748 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing its nationwide tally to 932,493, the fourth largest in the world.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 132 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the official coronavirus death toll to 15,872.