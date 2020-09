FILE PHOTO: People walk along a street in front of the Bolshoi Theatre at a sunny day in Moscow, Russia, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 5,509 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing its national tally to 1,068,320, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 57 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 18,635.