Russia reports 7,867 new coronavirus cases, highest since June 20

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sit in a bus in Moscow, Russia June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit its highest level since June 20 on Sunday at 7,867, bringing its total to 1,151,438, the country’s coronavirus task force reported.

In Moscow alone, there were 2,016 new cases, exceeding the 2,000 mark for the first time since June 2.

There were 99 deaths, taking Russia’s official coronavirus death toll to 20,324.