Russia reports 8,173 new COVID-19 cases, 338 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A man receives a dose of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia, at a local clinic in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 8,173 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 1,782 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 4,657,883.

The government coronavirus task force said 338 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 103,601.

The federal statistics agency, which keeps a separate count has reported a much higher toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.