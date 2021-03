FILE PHOTO: Ambulances are seen near the City Polyclinic Number 3, where Russia's "Sputnik V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is being tested in Moscow November 28, 2020. Picture taken November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 8,457 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,042 in Moscow, pushing the national tally of cases to 4,474,610 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said 427 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 95,818.