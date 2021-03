FILE PHOTO: A woman visits a local hospital to receive a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the settlement of Kurmysh in Nizhny Novgorod Region, Russia March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 8,711 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 1,612 in Moscow, which pushed the national tally to 4,528,543 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 293 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking its coronavirus death toll to 98,033.