Russia reports 8,944 new COVID-19 cases, 398 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A woman visits a local hospital to receive a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the settlement of Kurmysh in Nizhny Novgorod Region, Russia March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 8,944 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 2,455 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 4,675,153.

The government coronavirus task force said 398 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 104,398.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has reported a much higher toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.