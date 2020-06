FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walk outside outside the I.I. Dzhanelidze Research Institute of Emergency Medicine amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported on Friday 8,987 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its nationwide tally of infections to 511,423.

Officials said 183 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 6,715.

(This story corrects number of new cases to 8,987 from 8,779 in text and headline)