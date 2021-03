FILE PHOTO: People rest on the Spit of Vasilievsky Island with the St. Isaac's Cathedral in the background on the first day of holidays ordered by President Vladimir Putin to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Saint Petersburg, Russia March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported 9,284 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,586 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,466,153.

The country also reported another 361 deaths, raising the official toll to 95,391.