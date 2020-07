FILE PHOTO: Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing Platov International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak near Rostov-on-Don, Russia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 5,842 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing its total infection tally to 783,328, the fourth largest in the world.

The country’s coronavirus response centre said 153 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing Russia’s overall death toll from the virus to 12,580.