Russia reports fresh daily record of new coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists wearing protective gear talk next to ambulances near the Aleksandrovskaya hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday reported 13,634 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a new daily record that brought its nationwide tally to 1,298,718.

The country’s coronavirus taskforce said that 149 people had died overnight, pushing the death toll to 22,597.

Russia, which has a total population of around 145 million, has recorded the fourth highest number of infections in the world since the start of the pandemic.