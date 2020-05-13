Russia reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a break at the infectious disease ward of the Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday reported 10,028 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide tally to 242,271.

Russia’s coronavirus response centre said 96 people died overnight, bringing the official death toll to 2,212.