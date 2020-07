FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks through a disinfection chamber at the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 named after O. Filatov, which delivers treatment to patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 5,509 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, pushing its national tally to 834,499, the world’s fourth largest caseload.

Officials said 129 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 13,802.