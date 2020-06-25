Russia reports more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks through a disinfection cabin placed at the entrance of the Evropeyskiy shopping mall, after it was reopened as part of a phase of lifting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Moscow, Russia June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday confirmed 7,113 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its tally to 613,994.

Officials said 92 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,605.