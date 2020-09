A nurse inoculates a volunteer with Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 8,232 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s nationwide tally to 1,167,805.

Authorities said 160 people had died, bringing the official death toll to 20,545.