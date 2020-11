FILE PHOTO: A medic wearing protective suit waves as he walks to start a shift to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a hospital in Tver, Russia October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported a record 507 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, taking its national death toll to 37,538 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also confirmed 23,675 new cases of the virus, including 4,685 in Moscow, pushing the total number of infections to 2,162,503 since the start of the outbreak.