FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask uses a mobile phone as he walks in Red Square, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported a record high of 25,173 new coronavirus infections on Monday, including 6,866 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,114,502.

Authorities also reported 361 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 36,540.