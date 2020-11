FILE PHOTO: Paramedics and members of the Emergencies Ministry wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) push a stretcher into an ambulance while transporting a patient amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the city of Tver, Russia May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported a record high of 432 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the official death toll to 31,593.

Authorities also reported 19,851 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, including 4,477 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,836,960.