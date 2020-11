FILE PHOTO: Ambulances are parked outside a hospital amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Omsk, Russia November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported a record high of 439 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the official death toll to 32,032.

Authorities also reported 21,608 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, including 5,997 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,858,568.