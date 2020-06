FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sit in a bus in Moscow, Russia June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 7,425 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide case total to 599,705, the world’s third highest tally.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 153 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,359.

