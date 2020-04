FILE PHOTO: An employee wearing a protective mask washes multicoloured figures of monkeys, which are on display outside a cafe, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Moscow, Russia April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday reported 5,841 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its overall nationwide case tally to 99,399.

The official nationwide death toll reached 972 on Wednesday after 108 people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre said.