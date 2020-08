FILE PHOTO: A boy wearing a protective face mask plays in a fountain after local authorities eased lockdown restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 4,870 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing its confirmed national tally to 946,976, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 90 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 16,189.