FILE PHOTO: A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) goes downstairs in a residential building following a visit to a patient during a working shift amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the city of Tver, Russia May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 8,536 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing its nationwide tally to 432,277, the third highest in the world.

The death toll reached 5,215 after the authorities said they had recorded another 178 deaths from the virus in the past day.