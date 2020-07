FILE PHOTO: A law enforcement officer wearing a protective mask amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) stands guard on Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Russia passed 700,000 on Wednesday, as the country reported 6,562 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 173 people had died from the virus overnight, taking the official death toll to 10,667.

Total infections stand at 700,792. Russia says 472,511 people have recovered.