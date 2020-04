An interior view shows a new infectious hospital for patients affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia April 23, 2020. Andrei Nikerichev/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS A

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 6,361 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, pushing its national tally to 80,949.

Sixty-six people succumbed to the virus in the past day, bringing the death toll to 747, Russia’s official crisis response center said.