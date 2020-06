FILE PHOTO: Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walk towards a residential building to visit a patient during their working shift amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the city of Tver, Russia May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported 8,779 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its nationwide infection tally to 502,436.

Officials said 174 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 6,532.