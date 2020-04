FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) holds a dog as she walks along a street in Moscow, Russia April 6, 2020. Andrey Nikerichev/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported a record one-day rise of 1,459 new cases of coronavirus, pushing its national case total to 10,131.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 13 to 76, the national coronavirus crisis response centre said.