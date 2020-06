FILE PHOTO: A man stands on the embankment of the Moskva River after local authorities partially lifted quarantine restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 8,595 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the number of infections nationwide to 485,253.

The authorities said that 171 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 6,142.