FILE PHOTO: A police officer wearing a protective face mask stands guard at Dvortsovaya Square, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 5,057 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its nationwide tally to 907,758, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 124 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 15,384.